UPDATE: THE SUSPECT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED, THEY ARE WORKING ON CHARGES

Do you recognize this person?

The Chipley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Felony Theft case.

On September 28, 2017, an unknown white male entered the Chipley Walmart Supercenter and took merchandise valued at over $300.

If anyone has any information regarding this case please contact the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310 or message them on their Facebook page.