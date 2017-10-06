CHS Theatre experiments with Shadow Theatre in fall production

In the upcoming theatrical production of “Yearbook” at Chipley High School, the stage will intrigue audiences by experimenting with a growing theatre trend: the use of shadows. Under the new direction of Christopher “Dylan” Lawson, the show will depict four students looking through the newly published yearbook. Told through a series of flashback memories, audiences will be reminded of key high school moments such as: being asked to a school dance, senior pranks, school field trips, and more! The use of shadow theatre will be an out-of-the-box take on the traditional role of an “extra”, and will allow for a more visually stimulating theatre experience. The show will take the stage on November 28th & 30th at 7 PM; doors open at 6:30 PM. Tickets for this show will be $5 per person.

Playwright, Steven Fenderich, incorporates the message of showing teenagers in a positive light in his creation after his community was shocked by the shootings at Columbine High School; only a few miles from Fenderich’s home. He says about Yearbook, “A school’s yearbook shows the brighter side…it shows the side we want to remember”. The Chipley High School Musical Theatre Department is very pleased to present this fun, uplifting, and engaging show with our community. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to believe beyond the negative portrayals of others and, potentially, of themselves by demonstrating acts of courage, unity, and love through our performance.