Chipola to host Florida Council of Teachers of English

MARIANNA—The Florida Council of Teachers of English (FCTE) professional development institute will be held at Chipola College Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST.

Dr. Pam Rentz, Chipola Vice President of Instructional Affairs, is an FCTE board member and Executive Editor of the Florida English Journal. Chipola Literature Instructor Amie Myers serves as assistant editor of the journal. Carrie Dunkle Perry, a native of Marianna and English teacher at Prew Academy in Sarasota, is the President of the FCTE.

Dr. Rentz says, “This is the first time this statewide conference has been held in the Panhandle. We invite all area English/Language Arts teachers to attend to share in the latest and best practices in teaching.”

The theme of the meeting is “Finding Our Balance.” Workshops will center on helping teachers find and maintain balance between: testing and teaching, work life and home life, STEM and the arts, technology and text, and classic and contemporary.

Presenters include: Dr. Troy Hicks is a professor of English and education at Central Michigan University; Elizabeth Thomas, published poet, performer, educator and advocate of the arts; Carol Jago, who taught English in middle and high school for over 30 years in California; and Mark Hinson, journalist and entertainment columnist for the Tallahassee Democrat.

Dr. Troy Hicks is a professor of English and education at Central Michigan University. His work focuses on the teaching of writing, literacy and technology. He collaborates with K– 12 colleagues and explores how they implement newer literacies in their classrooms.

Elizabeth Thomas is a widely-published poet, performer, educator and advocate of the arts. She served as Poet-in-Residence at the United Arab Emirates University in Dubai in 2009. She has been a member of three Connecticut National Poetry Slam teams and in 1998 was a member of the U.S. team that performed in Sweden. She is an organizer with Brave New Voices: International Youth Poetry Slam Festival.

Carol Jago has taught English in middle and high school in California for over 30 years. A past president of the National Council of Teachers of English, she serves as an associate director of the California Reading and Literature Project at UCLA.

Chipola College alumnus Mark Hinson is a journalist and entertainment columnist for the Tallahassee Democrat. He studied in the Florida State University Creative Writing Program with noted writing professor Jerome Stern. Hinson’s fiction has been published in literary journals and he was nominated for an O. Henry Award. Hinson has interviewed many noted figures such as Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Joseph Heller, Allen Ginsberg, Elie Weisel, Jonathan Demme and Salman Rushdie.

For information about the conference, visit floridacouncilofteachersofenglish.wildapricot.org or phone 850-718-2305.