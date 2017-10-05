Traffic stop leads to arrest of Vernon man

A Washington County traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Vernon man for carrying a concealed weapon.

Just after noon on Monday, October 2, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy observed a Dodge Neon traveling at a high rate of speed in a 35mph speed zone just inside the city limits of Vernon. A traffic stop was conducted and the deputy could immediately see the passenger bending over and reaching around under the passenger seat. During the initial advisement of why the motorist had been stopped, the deputy noticed the passenger’s hands were trembling.

The passenger, identified as 18-year-old Joshua Campbell, admitted to concealing a firearm under his seat, at which time deputies recovered a 9mm Ruger loaded with six cartridges from the location. Campbell then advised deputies he found the firearm in an alleyway in Panama City.

Also found during a subsequent search of the vehicle was a full-face mask, digital scales, and marijuana residue.

Campbell was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Sheriff Crews states, “While firearms can be very useful in our day to day lives, the mishandling or careless use or possession of firearms can lead to detrimental consequences. Concealed weapons are a direct threat to our law enforcement officers and have led to many law enforcement deaths.”

