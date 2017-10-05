Stewart obit

Jesse Troy Stewart, age 79 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2017 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Jesse was born on July 27, 1938 in Tallapoosa, Alabama to Jesse Douglas Stewart and Evelyn (Ivey) Stewart. He served in the Air Force and National Guard and was a plumber by trade. During his life he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing but his greatest joy came from his family whom he loved dearly. He was a member of Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse and Evelyn Stewart; one brother: Ivey Douglas Stewart; two sisters: Joanne Stewart and Dorothy “Dot” Camp.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Stewart of Chipley, Florida; two daughters: Shea Tillis of Caryville, Florida, Susan Lawson of Chipley, Florida,; two sisters: Faye Register of Crossville, Tennessee, Sue Taylor of Ashford, Alabama; four grandchildren: Kelly Collins, Christopher Kent, Dylan Lawson, Kacy Lynn Lawson; four great grandchildren: Lee Kent, Jade Collins, Braelyn Kent, and Aubrey Kent; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11A.M. Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Damascus Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.