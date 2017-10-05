Equipment stolen during hurricane recovered

Impending weather from Hurricane Irma caused a company to evacuate a job site on S.R. 77, leaving behind a 2003 equipment trailer loaded with a 2010 Kubota excavator. After returning to the site to resume working, employees of the company noticed that the trailer and excavator had been removed from the location.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the stolen property and began an investigation that has led to the recovery of the equipment.

During the investigation WCSO received information that the trailer was found in Blountstown, however, the excavator was not located. Blountstown Police Department joined WCSO investigators in searching for the excavator and the suspects responsible for the theft. After numerous interviews, it was determined the excavator had been transported to Sharpsburg, Ga, at which time it was sold.

WCSO investigators and the Blountstown P.D. contacted the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, advising them that a residence in their county was believed to be housing the stolen property. Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators then responded to the residence, locating the stolen excavator along with numerous other stolen pieces of equipment.

Billy S. Edwards, who is a native of Blountstown but currently residing in Sharpsburg, GA, was taken into custody by Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with dealing in stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.

Joshua Savell, 30, of Clarksville, FL, and Ellis Summerlin Jr, 33, of Blountstown, FL, will also face charges for dealing in stolen property and theft due to the involvement that each man had in the case.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the Blountstown Police Department in this case, says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “By pulling together in this investigation we were able to recover the equipment and identify those responsible for the thefts, which in turn, led to other stolen property being located.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.