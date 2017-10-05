Dunn’s statement on passage of House Budget

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02), issued the following statement after passage of the House budget resolution, H. Con. Res. 71, Building A Better America.

H. Con. Res. 71 balances the budget within 10 years without raising taxes. It will achieve $6.5 trillion in total deficit reduction over the next 10 years and also produce a $9 billion surplus in the fiscal year 2027. Importantly, Dr. Dunn noted, passing this budget is procedurally necessary for Congress to cut middle-class taxes this year.

“This year the U.S. government is borrowing 15 cents of every dollar spent. We cannot continue to pile debt onto our children and grandchildren with wasteful spending,” Dr. Dunn said. “It’s time to put Washington on a responsible fiscal path and this budget is a step in the right direction. This budget paves the way for American success and opportunity. It strengthens our national defense, gives a raise to our troops, secures our border, and provides for our veterans.”

This budget calls for significant government reforms and reductions in spending to put the United States on a sustainable path forward. It gives instructions to the appropriations committee to produce at least $203 billion in savings for deficit reduction. It also sets overall discretionary spending for fiscal year 2018 at $1.132 trillion, with $621.5 billion in defense and $511 billion in non-defense.

“We are working to deliver real relief to hardworking Americans with lower taxes, more jobs, and a strengthened economy,” added Dr. Dunn.

The budget resolution establishes the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2018 and sets forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2019 through 2027. The budget is a concurrent resolution, which means it is adopted by both the House and the Senate but does not require the approval of the President.