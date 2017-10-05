Davis obit

Thomas Milton Davis, age 73, of Caryville, FL passed away on September 30, 2017. He was born October 3, 1943 in Washington County, on Dalton hill between Vernon and New Hope. When he was young his family moved to Tampa, FL. Family roots run deep, in 2008 he returned to his beloved home. He was an honest, hardworking man, loyal to his friends and a good provider to his family.

He was married to Danna, his wife for 47 years. He was father of four children, Tomie Michelle Davis-Coogle, Melissa Gayle Davis, Brent Paul Davis and James Dalton Davis. He has one son-in-law, Charles A. Coogle. He also has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, with another little fellow due soon.

He is survived by his sisters, Mae Frances Davis, Josie L. Pickett and Gracie Elaine Pitts, brothers-in-law, Everitt Pitts and Martin Kollar. He has nieces and nephews too numerous to name them all.

He awaits a celebration with those who have preceded him: his father, Angus Ratliff Davis and his mother, Sally Vallie Stanley Davis; his brothers, Patrick, William and Ed Davis; his sisters Gloria Kollar and Betty Carter; his cousins, Paul, Fred and James Gilley; and his nephew, Charles Blaisedale.

We celebrate his life with family and friends as we gather for services at New Hope Methodist Church in New Hope, FL, Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Following, we will meet at his home to share memories.