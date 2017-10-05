Andrews obit

Mr. Danny Leon Andrews, 64 of Bonifay, Florida died on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at his home in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Friday, November 14, 1952 in Wicksburg, Alabama, he was the son of the late Bert Andrews and the late Louise Gilley Andrews.

Surviving is his wife, Ann Andrews, sons, Shawn Andrews of Bonifay, FL and Daniel Andrews of Odessa, TX, daughters, Amanda Andrews of Manchester, TN and Heather Andrews of Bonifay, FL, stepsons, Kenneth Allan Williams of Graceville, FL and Ronnie Williams, Jr. of Ft. Payne, AL, brother, Bruce Andrews of Bonifay, FL, sisters, Pat Hoover of Bonifay, FL and Cathy Palmer of Cottondale, FL; 18 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Sims Funeral Home with the Rev. Edward Williams and Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Sims Funeral Home.