Dunn fights for the unborn

House Passes Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

WASHINGTON, DC – Tuesday, Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) supported H.R. 36, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which will ban late-term abortions after 20 weeks. A substantial body of medical evidence has found that an unborn baby can feel and respond to pain at 20 weeks of human development.

“By passing the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and banning late-term abortion, we stand up to protect the innocent and the defenseless,” said Dr. Dunn. “As a doctor, I believe in science, and a substantial body of research has found that unborn babies can feel pain at 20 weeks and that late-term abortions pose significant health risks to the life of the mother. It is our responsibility to protect these innocent Americans who cannot protect themselves.”

Currently, the United States is one of only seven nations in the world, including North Korea and China, that allows for elective late-term abortions after 20 weeks of development.

“I spent my medical career doing everything I could to save the lives of the patients in my care. Now as a legislator, I can help save people with my vote,” added Dr. Dunn.