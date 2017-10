Jack Randall Brannon, 55, passed away peacefully on September, 11, 2017.

He was the son of Carl Brannon and Marjorie E. Brannon.

Jack is survived by two brothers, Carl David Brannon and Larry David Brannon; sister, Deborah Essig and husband, Tom; half-sister, Melissa and stepmother, Patricia Brannon.

A graveside prayer service will be Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Free Will Baptist Church. Lunch will follow in the Alford Community Center. Family and friends invited.