VHS band travels to Alabama

The Vernon High School Marching Band traveled to Alabama on Saturday, September 30, to participate in the Rehobeth Marching Band Festival. There they performed their 2017 show “Rock and Roll.”

The band, drum major color guard and percussion all received Superiors for their performances. Twenty-two bands from across Florida and Alabama converged on Rehobeth to participate in this year’s festival.

Those who attend the VHS football games have been enjoying the sights and sounds of the “Pride of Vernon” marching band performing during halftime and in the stands. Mr. Harcus would like to thank the local community for continuing to support the band programs at both Vernon Middle and High School.