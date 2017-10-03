Smith obit

Mr. Ray Charles Smith, age 72, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 30, 2017 at his home.

He was born August 19, 1945 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Henry Leamon and Eula Lee Herring Smith.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a sister, Iva Pearl Smith.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Sandra Kaye Smith of Ocala, FL; one son, Steve Smith of AZ; one daughter, Kelly Blair of Dunnellon, FL; two grandchildren, Kenji Smith and Cameron Blair; four brothers, Wendell Smith of Bonifay, FL, Ronnie Smith of Bonifay, FL, Ralph Smith of Philippines and Roy Smith of CA; two sisters, Linda Sue Johnston of CO and Shirley Hill of Denver, CO; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 7, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.