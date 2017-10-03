Kotch obit

Mr. Bernard Charles Kotch, Sr., age 92, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 28, 2017 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay. He was born June 5, 1925 in Lozerne, PA to the late John Charles Kotch and Catherine Kappral Kotch.

Mr. Kotch is survived by two sons, Bernard Charles Kotch, Jr. of Horseheads, NY and Michael Kotch and wife Serena of Buffalo, NY; one daughter, Kathy Kotch of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, Thomas Kotch of CT and Joseph Kotch of Philadelphia, PA; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.