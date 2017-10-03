Harcus obit

Mrs. Jeanette Harcus, age 77, of Bonifay, Florida passed October 2, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born March 25, 1940 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to the late John & Katie Amerson. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Harcus; two daughters, Patricia Ann Harcus and Debra Harcus-Herring; one son, William Harcus.

Mrs. Harcus is survived by one daughter, Kim Drummond and husband Dan of Bonifay, FL; one son-in-law, Cullen Herring of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Jeremy Harcus and wife Casie of Bonifay, FL, Tiffany Johnson of Bonifay, FL and Hannah Leavins and husband Eli of Grand Ridge, FL; seven great-grandchildren, Graften, Jevin, Bradlee, Madalyn, Annalyn, Malachi and Teamon; three brothers, George Webster and wife Marietta of Geneva, AL, Hurtis Amerson of Tallahassee, FL and Pat Amerson and wife Fran of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Linda Jernigan and husband Larry of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at Gully Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Jesse Reeder and Rev. Eric Gillis officiating. Interment will follow in the Gully Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.