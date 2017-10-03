Gilbert obit

Jeanette M. Gilbert, age 90 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, October 2, 2017. She was born on August 15, 1927 in Foley, AL to the late B.J. and Bertha (Marshall) Nettles.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Olin Johnston Gilbert.

Survivors include, two sons, Richard M. Gilbert of Chipley, FL, Olin Gilbert and wife Rita of Chipley, FL, two daughters, Mitzie Cannon and husband John of Lake City, FL, Marsha Briggs and husband Larry of Greenville, SC, one sister, Margie McIver, one brother in law, Albert Maddux, four grandchildren, Samuel Briggs, Jill Gilbert, Jeanna Carroll, Kenneth Briggs, one great grandchild, Aubrianna Carroll and one on the way, Chandler Rose Carroll.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Gary Wiggins officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral service in the Chapel. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, FL with Brown Funeral Home directing.

