Cutts obit

Clyde Edward Cutts passed away at the age of 84, on September 30, 2017.

He was born in Laurel Hill, Florida on October 31, 1932. He lived in Warren, Michigan for 32 years. Clyde was a Korean War veteran. He loved being with his family, his cats and spending time outdoors. Some of his hobbies included beekeeping, gardening, fishing, canning and he loved the holidays.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Cutts; his four children, Pam Smith (Glen), Donna Wheelock (Ricky), all of Marianna, Tim Cutts (Dana) of Marianna and Stacey Turner (Derek) of Shelby Township, Michigan; ten grandchildren, Andrew, Nicole, Caitlyn, Crystal, Robert, Timothy, Zachary, Jesse, Summer and Sienna; ten great-grandchildren, Avery, Lily, Chayton, Paisley, Maston, Tyler, Ethan, Nathan, Natalie and Aiden; many nieces and nephews. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

No public services planned at this time. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna, Florida is handling arrangements.