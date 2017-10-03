BCF to host Worldwide Missions Conference

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is the gathering place for the Worldwide Missions Conference scheduled for Monday, October 23, through Wednesday, October 25. Highlighting the theme of Send, Be Sent, BCF faculty, students, staff, and ministry team leaders will join together pursuing the call of missions that God commanded.

The Florida Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Tommy Green will bring the Annual Missions Conference to an exciting start on Monday and Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. leading the challenge in the R.G. Lee Chapel. Through a live stream, Kevin Ezell, President of the North American Mission Board (NAMB), and David Platt, President of the International Mission Board (IMB), will join the conference bringing mission-minded words of encouragement. Event Coordinator, BCF Associate Professor of Missions and Chair of the Theology Division Rich Elligson noted how exciting it is to have presidents from two of the largest missions agencies in the world addressing BCF students and participants. “It gives us the opportunity to introduce other Great Commission Christians, people of like mind and faith, who have a heart for missions and share the common goal of reaching people,” stated Elligson.

James Peoples, Send City Missionary from NAMB, will be sharing his heart for missions and close out the missions conference on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Throughout the conference, there will be a large exhibit area available in the BCF Wellness Center staffed by missionaries and representatives from over forty missions agencies providing information on opportunities for ministry and service.

Even though students pursuing degrees in missions are the most excited about the upcoming conference, Elligson stated that the annual missions conference is a tremendous opportunity for all of our students and anyone looking to gather more information and discover future possibilities for missions at home and abroad. He stressed that the conference is an incredible resource sharing time incorporating key leaders in the field and opening up connections for those who have a desire or calling to go!

For more details on the upcoming missions conference, please call 850-263-3261, ext. 478, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

Missions Conference flyer: Click Here