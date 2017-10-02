Wildflower article – Flattop Goldenrod

by Eleanor Dietrich, Florida Panhandle Wildflower Alliance

This is a dominant fall wildflower (Euthamia caroliniana) blooming along dry roadsides throughout our area and also in the eastern states. It is a bushy plant averaging around three feet in height, covered by hundreds of small yellow composite flowers. It is not a true goldenrod (genus Solidago) although at one time it was assigned to that genus, but it looks similar. It blooms in September through November, and is an important pollinator plant because of the abundance of flowers it produces.