VES students build bridge models

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

This past week at Vernon Elementary School, students in Mrs. Ledet’s 5th grade homeroom completed a S.T.E.M. Bridge Basics 4- H Engineering Challenge. The students began by learning the basics of various bridge designs, then in small groups of 3 to 4 students, designed a bridge of their choice. Armed with low-heat hot glue guns, they engineered bridge designs using everyday household objects and various crafting supplies. Types of bridges included were arch, beam, cable-stayed, suspension, and truss.

They would like to thank Julie Dillard of our local Washington County 4-H Extension Office for offering this opportunity.

The students pictured below are:

Peyton Bray                                 Marius Partin
Ashley Burke                               Kaleigh Pepper
Devon Chenaux                           Brayden Potter
Siren Cobart                                Tristan Pugh
Adalynn David-Richard                Angel Reed
Isabelle Dowdy                             Alexis (Lexi) Reynolds
Jonathan Grantham                      Autumn Rose
Isabel Greubel                              Aubrey Vaught
Maleaha (Mia) Johnson                Kinslee Wheeler
Damion Krebs

Angel, Mia, Siren, Adalynn
Angel, Mia, Siren, Adalynn
Isabel G., Isabelle D., Devon, Peyton
Isabel G., Isabelle D., Devon, Peyton
Marius, Brayden, Kinslee
Autumn, Marius, Brayden, Kinslee
Lexi, Kaleigh, Ashley, Aubrey
Lexi, Kaleigh, Ashley, Aubrey
Tristan, Jonathan, Damion
Tristan, Jonathan, Damion

CategoriesVES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *