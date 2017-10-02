VES students build bridge models

This past week at Vernon Elementary School, students in Mrs. Ledet’s 5th grade homeroom completed a S.T.E.M. Bridge Basics 4- H Engineering Challenge. The students began by learning the basics of various bridge designs, then in small groups of 3 to 4 students, designed a bridge of their choice. Armed with low-heat hot glue guns, they engineered bridge designs using everyday household objects and various crafting supplies. Types of bridges included were arch, beam, cable-stayed, suspension, and truss.
They would like to thank Julie Dillard of our local Washington County 4-H Extension Office for offering this opportunity.
The students pictured below are:
