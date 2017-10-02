SR 77 public meeting

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a public information meeting regarding the proposed multi-lane reconstruction of State Road 77 from south of Ben Road to south of Cane Mill Road, on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Possum Palace in Wausau.

The intent of this project is to widen the roadway from two to four lanes. This includes widening along the existing alignment through the town of Wausau. This alignment was selected as a result of the public hearing held in October 22, 2015. Right-of-way and construction are funded in FDOT’s Five Year Work Program, with construction anticipated to begin late 2020. There will be no formal presentation; maps, drawings and additional information will be on display. FDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project, answer questions, and receive input.