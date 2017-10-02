Lowell Land, age 93, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2017, at his home in Bonifay, FL.

Lowell Land was born January 29, 1924 near Bonifay, FL to his parents, Frank and Ethel Land. He was a lifelong resident of Bonifay and was a graduate of Holmes County High School. He married the love of his life, Cumi Jeanette Parrish in 1943. He entered military service in 1943 with United States Army Air Corps. He served during World War II, and was honorably discharged in 1946. Soon after, he and Cumi settled on a 160 acre farm in Bonifay, where they both spent the rest of their lives. Mr. Land spent many years there as a farmer, and later became a rural letter carrier and retired after a career with the US Postal Service. He and his wife were dedicated members of Live Oak Assembly of God Church, where he served as Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent for over 60 years.

Lowell Land was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Ethel Land and his wife, Cumi Jeanette Land. He is survived by his son, Larry Land and his wife Betty of Bonifay, his daughter, Donna Messer and her husband Roy also of Bonifay; a brother, Frank Land, Jr. and his wife Geraldine of Bonifay and a sister, Mary Mooney of Babson Park, FL; Mr. Land was commonly known as Grandpa Land to his seven grandchildren, Larry Lee Land, Lennon Land, Landis Messer, Lyle Messer, Landrea Garrett, Linsey Messer, Lance Messer and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at Live Oak Assembly of God Church with Rev. Kenneth Martin, Rev. Lomax Lunsford and Rev. Dallas Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in the Live Oak Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.

Memorial donations may be given to Emerald Coast Hospice, 1330 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428 or Gideon International, PO Box 845, Bonifay, FL 32425.