Wells obit

Mr. Joel Dennis Wells, age 72, of Bonifay, Florida passed away September 28, 2017 at his home.

He was born December 15, 1944 in Bonifay, Florida to the late John Alex and Arleva Cook Wells.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wells was preceded in death by five brothers, Lee Wells, Parker Wells, Rufus Wells, Harrell Wells and John Alex Wells, Jr.; three sisters, Arkie Revell, Wilma Stubbs and Mary Perdue.

Mr. Wells is survived by his wife Wanda Wells of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Malisswa Rudd and husband, Newton of Bonifay, FL; one son, Joel Wells and wife Christina of Bonifay, FL; nine grandchildren, Amber Cooper and husband Charles, Caleb Dorsey and wife Angela, Dylan Rudd, Triston Rudd, Ty Dorsey, Dillon Wells, Lane Wells, Trace Wells, Blakeley Wells; four great-grandchildren, Landon Cooper, Lawson Cooper, Laken Cooper and Sophia Dorsey; one brother, Carlton Wells and wife Ann of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Imogene Birge of Bonifay, FL and Annie Lou Richards and husband Hermon of Phenix City, AL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, September 30, 2017, at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church with Rev. JC Stanaland officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.