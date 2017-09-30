Washington County Traffic Alert

Crews will perform routine bridge maintenance on the eastbound Interstate (I-10) bridge located over Pate Pond Road, one mile east of the Choctawhatchee River, Wednesday, Oct. 4. Lane restrictions will be in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 to 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

Also, Clayton Road on the east side of State Road 77 will be restricted to one lane from 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 6 to 6 a.m. Monday, October 9 as crews build up the roadway elevation to meet the new northbound lanes. Motorists should be prepared to stop and may experience slight delays. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist drivers.

This work is in preparation of a traffic shift that will take place in late October when drivers will be transitioned to new lanes from south of Flat Creek to north of Houston Road and crews begin reconstruction of existing the roadway.

All activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.