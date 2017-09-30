Future plans for VFW in Vernon

There will be an organizational meeting for future plans for the VFW Post in Vernon on October 12, 6 PM at the Vernon Community Center, 2808 Yellow Jacket Dr, Vernon. Please bring eligibility paperwork such as a DD-214 or campaign ribbon citation on file with you when you attend the meeting. Any members at large are welcome to attend and will need to show that you are eligible to transfer into the new post despite already having an at large card. If you have any questions, you may call 850-541-8533 for further information.

The eligibility requirements are below.

There are three primary requisites for membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States: (1) U.S. Citizen or U.S. National (2) Honorable service in the Armed Forces of the United States (3) Service entitling the applicant to the award of a recognized campaign medal or as set forth in the Congressional Charter and By-Laws and Manual of Procedure and Ritual.