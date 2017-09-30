BCF gathers for See You at the Pole

This year’s See You at the Pole™ gathering was an overwhelming success as more than 60 students and staff members congregated around the flagpoles at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville on Wednesday, September 27, at 7:30 a.m. According to Baptist Collegiate Ministry Director Amanda Carnley, the theme of this year’s national prayer rally was “Fix Our Eyes” taken from Hebrews 12:2, “Fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith…”

The sun was inching its way slowly above the Wellness Center as nine BCF students boldly voiced their prayers and petitions for the faculty, staff, students, the church, the community, the military, the leaders, the nation, and the lost. Inspired and hopeful, those in attendance left with a strong sense of accomplishment and peace having prayed about the concerns of the day and the future.

Following this special time of prayer, students, faculty and staff were treated to warm pastries and juice from the King’s Cup Coffee Shop before making their way to class. Those who participated in the BCF See You at the Pole™ event now anxiously wait to see how those heartfelt, earnest prayers will be answered.

For more information about special events on the BCF campus, please contact 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.