Abbott obit

Mary Abbott, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

She was born in Vandusen, Oklahoma on June 17, 1928 to Robert Hue and Mary Ellen “Riffle” Williams. Mary attended St. Andrews Baptist Church in Panama City, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Otis Abbott, her sons, David Davis and Rodney Abbott, her daughter, Tanayia “Davis” Huschka and her grandson, Jay Tuck.

Mary is survived by her children, Regina “Reggie” Davis, Keith Alan Abbott and wife Lisa, her step-children, Billy Joe Abbott and family, Linda Tice and family, Diana Carlisle and family, Ginger Renter and family, 29 grandchildren and several great grandkids.

A graveside service will be held 11:30 A.M., Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Alford City Cemetery with the Dr. Morris Denman officiating. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.