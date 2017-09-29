Johnson obit

Rae Carolyn Johnson, age 50 of Santa Rosa Beach, went home to be with the Lord on September 27, 2017.

Rae was born on March 9, 1967 in Boynton Beach, Florida to Ralph and Gladys (Thompson) Johnson. She was a 1985 graduate of Chipley High School and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education from the University of West Florida. She is most known for her love for her family, especially her nieces and nephew. An all around people person, she enjoyed her life living on the beach, and was an avid birdwatcher. She also enjoyed playing the ukulele. She was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her parents: Ralph and Gladys Johnson of Chipley, Florida; one brother: Eddie Johnson and wife Olga Correa of Miami, Florida; two sisters: Cheryl Tindell of Grayton Beach, Florida, Joy Bartlett and husband Mike Cranford of Crestview, Florida; two nieces: Casey and Natalie; nephew: Matthew; great nieces: Nora, Cleo, and Adeline.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Doug Knight officiating. Interment will follow in Oakie Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.