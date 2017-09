St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chipley is having an International Food Fest on Saturday, September 30, beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until they run out of food. The menu looks great with many different contributions. There will be tables set up for dining. Patrons will purchase food tickets at a central location for use at various booths. The event will take place in the south parking lot of the church, which is located at 1664 Main Street, next to Tractor Supply.

