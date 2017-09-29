Gomez obit

Leanna went to Heaven on September 27, 2017. She was a resident of Marianna, Florida for 43 years and was the loving Mom of Kip Gomez and Heather Sanders.

Her journey began March 5, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York as the daughter of William and Joyce McCluskey. Her creative talents led her to become an accomplished ballet dancer and the co-owner and ballet instructor of Studio 71 South. She was also a beloved cosmetologist and professional artist.

She became a born again follower of Christ in 2004 and has since been a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church in Marianna, Fl.

She is survived by her children Kip Gomez (Kristi) and Heather Sanders (Tim); eight beautiful grandchildren, Max, Joyelle, Nathan, Andrew, Jacob, Jessica, Joshua and Jodi; a precious sister-in-law and nieces and nephews (Minnesota).

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Fred McCluskey.

A memorial service will be held 11 AM on October 7, 2017 at Faith Baptist Church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Faith Baptist Church, Missionary Support, 2494 Hwy 71, Marianna, Florida, 32448.