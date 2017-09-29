Friends of the Library to meet Oct. 5

Friends of the Washington County Library will meet Thursday, October 5, 12-1 p.m. at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

Program Chairman’s Message:

Our program for October will be Sandy Solger and Kevin Russell sharing about the new Culinary Arts Program at both high schools initiated this year.

The Culinary Arts Program will create an awareness of opportunities within the vast area of the Food Service Industry. By completing the Culinary Course work, students will have a strong foundation in the basics of food preparation, safety and restaurant operating procedures which enable graduates to secure food service careers adhering to industry standards.

Submitted by Susan Roberts

President’s Message:

Our October meeting will be Oct. 5th, at 12 noon, at the Wesley Building. Tara and I will be in NYC that week, so I will miss the meeting. Also, Tara has tried to find someone to cater but has not found anyone. So for this month each member will have to bring his/ her own lunch. I hope this does not present a hardship for anyone. Susan Roberts has arranged an excellent program, so I hope we will have a good turnout for the meeting.

Board meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 28th, at 4:00 p.m. at the Chipley Library.

We are still searching for someone to serve as President, Treasurer, and Program Director. Please consider volunteering for one of these positions. We must have our slate of officers ready to vote on at the November meeting.

I will miss seeing everyone at the meeting, but I am looking forward to visiting NYC and attending a performance of HAMILTON!

Regards, Pat Dixon



