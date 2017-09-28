Stricklen obit

Mr. Julius Albert Stricklen, age 65, of Vernon, Florida passed away September 26, 2017 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was born March 3, 1952 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Alexander Hershal Stricklen, Jr. and Julie Ann Foster Stricklen.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Stricklen was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Stricklen and a great-granddaughter, Hailey Bowles.

Mr. Stricklen is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen Stricklen of Vernon, FL; three children, Paula Stricklen, Brandon Stricklen and Leanne Carr and husband Scott all of Vernon, FL; eight grandchildren, Shawn Harcus, Christopher Harcus, Deanna Harcus, Jared Jones, Tailor Stricklen, Erin Stricklen, Coy Carr and Dylan Carr; five great-grandchildren, Christopher Harcus, Jazelynn Harcus, Zoey Harcus, Ellie Carr and Weston Carr; two sisters, Rhonda Gipson and husband, Glen of Vernon, FL and Joyce Ann Day and husband Lawrence of Tifton, GA; two nephews, Mark Roberts and Gary Gipson; one niece, Kim Roberts.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 30 2017, in Weeks Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Saturday at Peel Funeral Home Vernon Chapel.