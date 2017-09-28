FDOT seeks input on five year work program

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a public hearing regarding the department’s tentative five year work program Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the FDOT District Three Design Conference Room, 1074 Highway 90, Chipley. The hearing will be held to present and receive input on the work program for fiscal years July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2023 and consider the necessity of making changes to the program. The hearing will also be broadcast live via webinar at www.nwflroads.com/d3workprogram and at the following FDOT locations:

FDOT Midway Operations Center, 17 Commerce Boulevard, Midway

FDOT Milton Operations Center, 6025 Old Bagdad Highway, Milton

Project information for the various counties will be covered in accordance with the following schedule:

8:00 a.m. (CDT) Session 1 – Western Counties (Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton)

10:30 a.m. (CDT) Session 2 – Middle Counties (Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington)

1:30 p.m. (CDT) Session 3 – Eastern Counties (Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Liberty, Leon and Wakulla)

Comments will be received at the locations listed above or written comments may be mailed to Phillip Gainer, P.E., District Secretary, Florida Department of Transportation District Three, Post Office Box 607, Chipley, FL 32428. Comments must be submitted or postmarked by Friday, October 20, 2017 to be a part of the official record. Should you prefer to submit comments electronically, please email Regina Battles, P.E., District Program Management Administrator, at d3-phcomments@dot.state.fl.us.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Regina Battles toll-free at (888) 638-0250, extension 1270 at least seven days prior to the hearing.