Dunn on tax reform

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to the unified tax reform blueprint released by President Trump and Congress:

“We have a once in a generation opportunity to overhaul our complex tax system, lower rates, and truly make the IRS work for the people, instead of against them,” said Dr. Dunn. “At more than 4 million words long, the current tax code is a prime example of the government red tape that is strangling our economy. By lowering rates, reducing the size and scope of the IRS, and closing loopholes, we will put more money back in the pockets of the people who earned it and supercharge the economy.”

The tax plan released by Congress and the White House lowers individual, business, and investment tax rates; reduces the number of tax brackets from seven to three; eliminates the “death tax” and the alternative minimum tax; changes the code to make American businesses more competitive against foreign countries; and simplifies tax filing rules.

“We will cut taxes for hardworking Americans and get our economy going again,” added Dr. Dunn.

The tax blueprint serves as a template for the congressional committees that will oversee the development of the legislation through an open and transparent process.