BCF Fall Preview Day quickly approaching

Preview Day at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is always an exciting time for faculty, staff, and students as they get to show off the campus and provide prospective students with information about the college. This unique opportunity is quickly approaching and preparations are well underway. This year, Fall Preview Day will be held on Friday, October 20.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m., prospective students and their guests will be welcomed in the BCF Wellness Center, which is located in the center of the college campus. After registration, prospective students will have an opportunity to visit all of the display booths and gather helpful information on housing, degree programs, campus resources, distance learning, and the many other activities and academic resources that are available to students attending BCF.

Prospective students will be given the opportunity to visit a class and receive additional information on college life and academic requirements. Classroom visits will include areas of Missions, Ministry, Theology, Business, Education, Music, or Psychology, as well as informational briefs on dual enrollment opportunities and financial aid. Following the classroom visits, guests will gather in the R.G. Lee Chapel where they will enjoy a time of student led praise and worship and a welcome message by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen.

Just as current BCF students typically head over to the Deese Center to eat a delicious lunch after a morning of classes and chapel, prospective students and guests will be able to do the same. The only difference is that on Preview Day guests will have the pleasure of listening to the smooth sound of the BCF Jazz Band as they enjoy their meal. BCF strives to imitate a regular day on campus for visitors attending Preview Day to help them decide if this is where God will have them continue their education.

To highlight the day, the Resident Directors (RDs) will provide walking tours of the dorms and married housing, or visitors can choose to walk through the campus with one of the Admissions Counselors. The tours will conclude in the Wellness Center, where guests are invited to watch the student intramural volleyball champions take on the faculty/staff team. There will be a drawing for two five hundred dollar scholarships, application fees are waived, and then a word of encouragement and prayer as prospective students and their families leave the campus.

To learn more about participating in Preview Day at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or register on the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.