Chipley’s Lady Tigers hosted Altha in volleyball Tuesday night.

The Chipley JV won: 25-10, 10-25, 15-13.

The Chipley varsity won: 25-10, 25-20, 25-16.

Chipley and Altha varsity teams also played a make-up game with Altha winning: 25-21, 25-15, 25-23.