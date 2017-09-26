Two sentenced to prison in sex cases

Two Chipley men, in separate cases, were sentenced to prison last week.

A sexual battery investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of then 56-year-old Samuel Timothy Stokes on August 23, 2016.

Stokes, who was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery and one count of attempt to commit sexual activity with a minor, was sentenced to 30 years in the Department of Corrections on September 22, by Judge Colby Peel.

Stephen Allen Eaton, 40, was also sentenced last week after Eaton was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct in January of 2016 following an investigation by Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sentencing was held at the Washington County Courthouse on September 20, where Judge Colby Peel handed down a 15-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Eaton and Stokes remained in the Washington County Jail as they awaited trial and were both found guilty by a jury in August, after hearing the facts of the case, as presented by prosecuting attorney Shalla Jefcoat.

Both men were ordered to be designated sexual offenders upon release and will be required to register with their county of residence.

