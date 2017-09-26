Tanton obit

Bonnie Tanton, age 87 of Panama City, FL, passed from this life on Sunday, September 23, 2017 at St. Andrews Bay Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born on January 16, 1930 to the late Joseph R. Carnley and Leon (Strickland) Carnley in Coffee County, AL.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Jesse Strickland and Jimmy Tanton.

Survivors include three sons, Edward Strickland of Fountain, FL, Johnny Strickland of Fountain, FL, Steven Strickland of Youngstown, FL, three daughters, Frances Strickland of Nevada, Sheila Adkinson and husband Danny of Fountain, FL, Tammy Sanders of Panama City, FL, one brother, Willie Carnley of Vernon, FL, 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home, Chipley, FL. Visitation will begin in the Chapel at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be held at Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church with Brown Funeral directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.