Leadbeater obit

Dexter Leadbeater was born June 11, 1941 in Long Branch, New Jersey. He attended Long Branch High School. His first job was with his life-long friend at Fessler’s Garage in Long Branch. He always loved to work on cars and motorcycles. He would race his Ares often at the Old Bridge Race Track in Collingswood, NJ. Dexter relocated to Florida in 1964 where he lived until his death. He worked at Magic Carpet for several years (1964 until 2000). In 1997, he met Ted Everett and the two became partners at the Hard Labor Creek Off Road Park in Chipley. Dexter used his considerable talents to build the trails and motocross tracts at Hard Labor Creek Off Road Park and it quickly became a destination spot for many off road enthusiasts. Soon after opening, Dexter brought sanctioned races to the Off Road Park. Dexter loved teaching kids the sport of dirt bike riding and began the tradition of giving a dirt bike to a selected child through the organization SERA, Southern Enduro Riders Association. Dexter also started the Florida Panhandle Trailriders Club, which hosted the many races at the Off Road Park. Dexter had many friends in the sport and was well known in the racing circles as a master trail and race course designer and “Trail Boss.” His trails won best trails of the year twice as well as Race of the year in 2011. Dexter served in the Army Special Forces in Cambodia.

He was pre-deceased by his mother, Beatrice Dexter of Bath, NY in 1997, father, Frank M. Leadbeater of Pompano Beach, FL in 1985.

He is survived by his sister, Sherry (Alfred) Hamilton of Bradford, NY, nephew, Anthony Hamilton (Jason) Chrysler of Waverly, NY and very good friend and business partner, Ted Everett of Chipley, FL.

Donations in Dexter’s memory can be made to: Ted Everett, 1960 Hard Labor Road, Chipley, FL for a scholarship from SERA. Each year the Southern Enduro Riders Association donates an educational scholarship to one or more deserving members of the organization, or the child of a member.