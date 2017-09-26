Hammock obit

Carleen Bland Hammock, age 89, passed from this life Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at her residence surround by her family.

She was born in Mobile, AL, on November 6, 1927 to Charles W. and Elmira “Gatwood” Bland. Carleen was a homemaker for her family and was a member of the Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness Church in Chipley, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bunyan D. Hammock; one son, Daniel J. Hammock; and two brothers: Willis and AJ Bland.

Carleen is survived by her children: Catherine T. Crick and husband Morris of Adairsville, GA, Zondria L. Hammock of Chipley, FL, Dwain D. Hammock of Chipley, FL, Emmittee A. Hammock of Chipley, FL, David B. Hammock and wife Penny of Chipley, FL, and Paul B. Hammock and wife Dana of Chipley, FL; two sisters: Alder Burkett of Robertsdale, AL, and Zola Mae Holderfield of Taylorsville, MS; one brother, Earl Bland and wife Rhonda of Fayetteville, AL; 22 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, 10 nieces and 11 nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 29, 2017 at Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness Church with the Rev. J.P. Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in the Hammock Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6-8:00P.M., Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the church.

