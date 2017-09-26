First Baptist Church, Bonifay, is excited to announce their Fall Worship Event featuring the Mike Speck Trio.

Mike Speck is an award winning choral arranger. He has arranged and compiled 27 different choral collections,

which are regularly used by thousands of churches in their worship services.

The Mike Speck Trio will be joining the First Baptist Bonifay Adult Choir for an evening of music featuring several of his arrangements.

Please join us at First Baptist, Bonifay, on Sunday night, October 8, at 6 p.m., for an amazing night of worship.