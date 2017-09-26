Faircloth obit

Rev. Jackie “Bro. Jack” Faircloth, Sr. of Bonifay, FL went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his beloved wife and family.

Bro. Jack was born July 26, 1936 in Bonifay to the late Lloyd and Flossie Paul Faircloth. A 1954 graduate of Holmes County High School, Bro. Jack served 8 years as Holmes County Clerk of Court and 16 years as Holmes County Property Appraiser. Bro. Jack was called into the ministry at a young age serving at Hurricane Baptist Church, White Water Baptist Church, Oak Grove Baptist Church and 48 plus years at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Graceville. He was a member of Esther Lodge #144 F.& A.M. Bonifay, FL and The Orient of Alabama Valley of Dothan Scottish Rite. Bro. Jack enjoyed most of all fishing with his beloved Lou and spending time with his family.

A Home-going Celebration will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Revs. Henry Carnley and Eddie Biss officiating. Burial will follow in Dyson Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Flowers accepted or family would like those wishing to make memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Predeceased by his parents; brother, Oneal Faircloth and sister, Peggy Posteles.

Survived by his beloved wife of 62 plus years, Lou Faircloth; six children, Mary Ann (Allen) Register, Jackie (Ellen) Faircloth, Jr., Lynn (Henry) Carnley, Cynthia (Michael) Kurtz, Lloyd (Christine) Faircloth, Robin Faircloth; 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, special cousin, Odell Paul.