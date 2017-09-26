Curry obit

Miss Betty Jean Curry, age 61, of Chipley, Florida, and formerly of Graceville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 18, 2017 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Betty leaves to cherish her memories two sons: Brandon Brigham and James Brigham, both of Chipley, FL; six brothers: John Curry of Graceville, FL; Clifford Curry and Danny Curry, both of Miami, FL; Sherman Curry, Jr. (Veryl) and Elkay Curry, all of Chipley, FL, and Willie Charles Nix of Ocala, FL; eight sisters: Maggie Laster, Josephine Curry, Ann Curry and Hilda McClendon (John) all of Graceville, FL, Frankie Curry, Sharon Johnson, Betty Brooks, Juliene Gardner, all of Chipley, FL, and Gloria Nix of Dade City, FL; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, Florida.

Interment will follow in the Graceville Community Cemetery and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.