Vernon Atmar Cook, 77, of Marianna died Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at his residence.

He was born in Charleston, S.C. on September 21, 1940 to the late Carlton H and Linnie Holloway Cook.

Vernon served in the U S Marine Corps for 23 years, and retired as a Master Sargent. He then worked and retired from the State of Florida as a Geodetic Hydrographic Surveyor for 20 years. Vernon was a member of the Ascension Lutheran Church of Marianna.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Ivey Cook of Marianna; one son, Vernon A. Cook and wife Vickie; two grandsons, Aaron Michael of Alaska, Christopher Jordan of Biloxi; sisters, Shirley Benson and Margie Livergood and a host of loving family members and friends.

Military graveside services will be 11:30 A.M., Friday, September 29, 2017 at Pinecrest Memorials Gardens with Rev. Steven Mazzaferro officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Family will receive friends from 10 A.M.- 11A.M. at the Ascension Lutheran Church. Honors will be provided by the U.S. Marine Corp.

Family request flowers be omitted and contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 3975 Highway 90 Marianna, Florida 32446 or Parkinson’s Disease Foundation.