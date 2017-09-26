Cheaney obit

Adam Cheaney, age 37 of Sneads, passed from this life on September 24, 2017 at his residence.

Adam was born on January 16, 1980 in Houston, Texas. He was a resident of the Florida panhandle since the age of 4 and enjoyed spending time on the water wakeboarding, as well as playing volleyball. He loved his family and friends, but the love of his life was his two girls.

He is survived by his mother: Donna Davis and husband Jeff of Marianna, Florida; two daughters: Ava Cheaney of California and Addy Cheaney of Sneads, Florida; brother: BJ McDaniel of Sneads, Florida; maternal grandparents: Bonnie and Floyd Pumphrey of Cottondale, Florida; step father: Bob McDaniel and wife Denisa of Sneads, Florida; two step brothers: Joseph Davis of Atlanta, Georgia, Trent Jeter of Sneads, Florida; two step sisters: Sianna Thomas and husband Daniel of Webster, Florida, Kylee Davis of Sneads, Florida; biological father and paternal grandmother: Terry Cheaney and Marilyn Cheaney both of Houston, Texas.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Friday, September 29, 2017 at Evangel Worship Center in Marianna, Florida with Pastor Lavon Pettis and Pastor Juno Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery in Sneads, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Evangel Worship Center. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Sneads High School Graduation Fund.