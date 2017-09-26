Agerone obit

MaryEllen Agerone, age 95 of Chipley, passed from this life on September 26, 2017 at her residence.

MaryEllen was born on May 27, 1922 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to George and Mary (Catenzaro) Jefferies. She was a resident of the Florida panhandle for 10 years since moving from Arizona. During her life she enjoyed traveling and playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Rocco Agerone; son: Dino Agerone.

She is survived by her sons: Anthony Agerone and wife Mary Anne of Chipley, Florida, Frank Agerone; grandchildren: Anthony, Krysta, Dominick, Roxanne, Michael, Rocco, Dino, Mario, Angela; great grandchildren: Isabella, Athena, Joshua, Lucas, Eva, Jackson, Kia, Hanna.

Memorial service will be held 10A.M. Monday, October 2, 2017 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield, Florida, with Father Anthony Nguyen officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.