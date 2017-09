by Eleanor Dietrich

In late summer through fall, you may see this blue wildflower (Conoclinium coelestinum) blooming along the wet edges of roads in our area. It is in the composite family and the bloom consists of many small tubular flowers in numerous blossom heads. These plants spread easily and can form large colonies. The beauty of this wildflower has resulted in its use in native plant landscaping and gardens. It is sometimes also called Wild Ageratum.