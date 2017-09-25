Treblemakers to present Singsation

Bonifay K-8 Treblemakers will present their annual Singsation, “Forever Country,” on Friday, October 13 at 6 PM.

The Treblemakers kick off the year by kicking up their heels in this tribute to country music. Featuring songs from yesterday and today, this show is sure to appeal to country music fans of all ages. Dust off your boots and join us as we share the sound of the South!

Tickets $5 available at the door. For more information, contact director, Mrs. Jill Cook at (850) 547-3631 or cookj@hdsb.org.