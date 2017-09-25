Scarecrow contest winners

submitted by Gweneth Collins

On Saturday, September 23, Chipley’s Farmers Market was hopping! The weather was beautiful and over thirty vendors offered products from jewelry to furniture, wind chimes to homemade soaps, bee products to straw brooms, original art, and more. Regulars at the Farmers Market offered plants, homemade jellies, jams, pickled everything, and loaves of fresh banana bread. As they shopped, visitors enjoyed hot funnel cakes, sweet Italian Ice, and all kinds of festival fare. Kids busied themselves making “mummies” and coloring Fall pictures. Santa and Mrs. Claus even dropped by for a visit!

Musical entertainment was provided by DJ Orwat who put spin on the music from the bygone eras of jazz via 78s from his personal and Washington County Historical Society Museum’s collections. Ricky Kent was on hand in the afternoon providing a more country flavored musical interlude.

The History Museum and Creek Indian Museum were open all day and saw a parade of visitors pass through. The entries in Chipley Garden Club’s Scarecrow Contest populated the green and winners were announced at 3PM by Garden Club President Debbie Mitchell who stated, “We continue to be amazed by the creativity and imagination shown by our scarecrow builders!” All the winners received a certificate to commemorate their win. Cash prizes were also issued to the big winners.

1st Place Adult – $75 — Beauty & the Beast by Ashley Pettis

2nd Place Adult – $50 — Fall with a Masterpiece by Sunland Art Residents

1st Place Youth – $75 — Prayercrow Mary by Jaylee Manuel

2nd Place Youth – $50 — Retired to the Wheelbarrow by Easton Odom

1st Place Business – Trophy — I Told You Not to Flush That by Wood-N-Water

2nd Place Business – Certificate — Youth @ Play by Wausau Youth Recreation

People’s Choice – $50 — It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown by Washington Co. Public Library

Garden Club Special – $25 — Queen of the Harvest by Kelsey Odom

Funniest — The Farmer by Mattie Kolmetz

Recycling — Hurricane Irma by Karen Roland

Most Unusual — Ms. Doily by Kim Patterson

Scariest — David & Goliath Giant Crow by Josh Rudd

Sweetest — It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown by Washington Co. Public Library

Historical Society Museum Director Dorothy Odom remarked, “I do believe we have thoroughly welcomed Fall to Chipley today! We are so blessed to have the Farmers Market Pavilion – it’s a wonderful location for events such as this. Just a reminder, if anyone didn’t make it through the museums today, we welcome visitors every Friday from 10AM until 2PM and first Saturdays from 9AM until Noon.”

As the sun set over the railroad tracks, vendors packed up and the scarecrows wandered off to fields afar. Chipley Garden Club’s scarecrow collection will be on display around town until mid-October when they, too, will wander off until next Fall.