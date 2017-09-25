In honor of National Voter Registration Day, tables will be set up on Tuesday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to register voters at the following locations in Chipley.

Piggly Wiggly, at the corner of Main Street and Church Avenue

Brickyard Market, Harrell Square Shopping Center at corner of Brickyard Road and Highway 77

You will have the opportunity to register for the first time, or update/change your address, party affiliation, name or signature. Vote by Mail cards will also be available.