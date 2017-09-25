In honor of National Voter Registration Day, tables will be set up on Tuesday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to register voters at the following locations in Chipley.
- Piggly Wiggly, at the corner of Main Street and Church Avenue
- Brickyard Market, Harrell Square Shopping Center at corner of Brickyard Road and Highway 77
You will have the opportunity to register for the first time, or update/change your address, party affiliation, name or signature. Vote by Mail cards will also be available.